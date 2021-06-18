CU's Champions Center gets renamed in sponsorship deal

The center is the home of CU Athletics administration, the football program, Olympic Sports, Champions Club and CU Sports Medicine and Performance.

BOULDER, Colo. — The University of Colorado Boulder Board of Regents has authorized CU Boulder to move forward with a new sponsorship agreement and building name change.

As part of a new long-term agreement, the University of Colorado Boulder’s Champions Center — the headquarters of the CU Athletic Department — will be named the "UCHealth Champions Center."

The partnership agreement will include an initial $3 million gift contribution to the CU Athletics Sustainable Excellence Fund. UCHealth will contribute an additional $600,000 per year for 15 years to support the ongoing partnership.

CU and UCHealth said in a statement they are "expanding their collaboration with the goal of improving the overall health and wellness of students, athletes and the public."

“I am thrilled to see our bond with UCHealth strengthened,” said CU Boulder Chancellor Philip P. DiStefano. “CU Boulder and UCHealth are both leaders in advancing the public good in Colorado, and we’re excited for the new innovations this partnership will spark in improving the health and wellness of our students, faculty, staff and all Coloradans.”

The UCHealth Champions Center opened in 2015 at the northeast corner of Folsom Field as the home of CU Athletics administration, the football program, Olympic Sports, the Champions Club and the CU Sports Medicine and Performance Center.

“Construction of the Champions Center proved transformational for our Athletic Department, and it’s fitting that we now have a great partner in UCHealth that will help us sustain this great asset for our student-athletes and coaches for years to come,” said CU Athletic Director Rick George. “Our partnership with UCHealth has been great, and we’re so happy that they saw the value in making it even more prominent.”

The CU Athletic Department said the agreement includes opportunities for health and wellness programming and unique experiences that encourage health.

“CU Athletics and UCHealth already have a proven track record of teaming up for the education and awareness of healthy living for students, players and the general public,” said Manny Rodriguez, chief marketing, customer and experience officer for UCHealth. “We look forward to engaging with fans, athletes and the community to deliver important wellness messages that encourage people to be mindful of their health and be sure to keep up with regular doctor’s visits and preventive screenings.”

