CU legend Chauncey Billups visits Buffs football practice

BOULDER, Colo. — A familiar face swung by Saturday's CU football practice.

Colorado's Chauncey Billups, a homegrown legend from George Washington High School who made his mark on the Buffs' men's basketball program, paid a visit to his alma mater to see Deion "Coach Prime" Sanders.

"I'm back in Boulder supporting my main man Prime," Billups said in a video on social media. "It's going down."

Billups, who now serves as the head coach of the Portland Trail Blazers, was inducted into the University of Colorado Hall of Fame in 2015.

Sanders is in his first offseason as the new head coach of the Buffs' football program, and will coach his first spring game next Saturday at Folsom Field.

