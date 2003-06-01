CU Athletics announces 2023 Hall of Fame class

The 2023 Hall of Fame class will be the 18th inducted into the Hall since it was conceived in 1998, and the 12 will join 142 individuals.

BOULDER, Colo. — The 18th class to be inducted into the University of Colorado Athletic Hall of Fame this November will feature nine Golden Buffalo athletic legends representing seven different sports, including a popular administrator, along with three additions to the Hall's Legacy Wing and the first females into the Athletic Hall of Honor.

All have their special place in the school's history. The inductees, including three who will be honored posthumously, cover a period starting in the 1940s through the early 2010s, representing six different decades in all. The nine overall hail from football (three athletes including the administrator), with one each from men's basketball, women's basketball, cross country and track, skiing, soccer and track and field.

For the second straight year, four of the inductees are women, matching the most in all 18 classes. The athletic department celebrated the 50th anniversary of Title IX earlier this year.

The 2023 Hall of Fame class will be the 18th inducted into the Hall since it was conceived in 1998, and the 12 will join 142 individuals (the 1959 ski team as a unit and two legacy inductees) who have been enshrined to date (20 previously have been honored posthumously). Those to be inducted into the Athletic Hall of Fame are (click on names for complete bios):

Emma Coburn, Cross Country & Track (2009-13)

Karol Damon, Track & Field (1989-92)

Robert Doll, Basketball (1939-42)

Andre Gurode, Football (1998-2001)

Bill Harris, Football/Administration (1961-63; 2001-10)

Clark Matis, Skiing (1967-69)

Laura Munnelly, Soccer (2003-06)

Nate Solder, Football (2007-10)

Brittany Spears, Basketball (2007-11)

They will be joined by Athletic Hall of Honor selections Heidi Burgett and Kate Fagan along with the inductees into the year-old "Legacy Wing," CU Boulder chancellor Dr. Philip DiStefano and the late John Parker and his wife, Shaaron. They join CU's famous twins, Peggy Coppom and Betty Hoover in Legacy enshrinement (bios for those five at end of this story).

Athletic director Rick George personally notified the living members of every class of their impending induction, as well as the next of kin for those who have passed, including the veteran committee's selection. This year's choice was basketball player Robert Doll, CU's second-ever All-American in the sport and the most valuable player in the 1940 NIT that CU won.

All inductees were nominated by their peers or by members of the selection committee; several of the 25 semifinalists emerged from new names submitted over the last three years. There will now be 154 members (plus the '59 ski team, CU's first national champions in any sport) in the CU Athletic Hall of Fame since its inception in 1998, including five in the Legacy Wing and now 73 in the Hall of Honor.

The group – Hall of Fame, Hall of Honor and Legacy Wing – will officially be inducted during Hall of Fame Weekend over the course of Nov. 9-11 (final details pending); they will also be featured in the Pearl Street Stampede parade on Friday night and will be introduced at halftime of the CU-Arizona football game on Saturday, Nov. 11.