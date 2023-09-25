Deion Sanders' Buffs get afternoon kickoff time vs. Sun Devils

For the first time this season, Coach Prime and the Buffs will play deep in the TV channel lineup.

BOULDER, Colo. — The Colorado Buffaloes and head coach Deion Sanders are headed to the Pac-12 Network for the first time this season.

The Buffs will travel to Tempe to face the Arizona State Sun Devils on Saturday, Oct. 7.

The game will kickoff at 4:30 p.m. MT and will be televised nationally on Pac-12 Network, the conference announced Monday. The Week 6 game is the first Colorado game this season that has not aired on Fox, ABC or ESPN.

Despite a 42-6 loss over the weekend to 10th-ranked Oregon, Sanders' CU Buffs (3-1) are still the biggest story in sports and will be showcased on national television this week for a fifth straight time.

The Buffaloes host the University of Southern California Trojans on Saturday at Folsom Field in Boulder.

The game will kickoff at 10 a.m. MT and will be televised nationally on FOX. It will be the third time in the first five games that CU is featured in FOX's main daytime TV time slot.

Kickoff times & TV selections for week 6 🏈⤵️ pic.twitter.com/2RDRuMFCGE — Pac-12 Conference (@pac12) September 25, 2023

