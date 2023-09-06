Colorado prepares to host 'Big Noon Kickoff'

The biggest pregame tailgate in the country will be on the CU campus for the third time this month with prizes, swag and celebrities.

BOULDER, Colo. — Deion Sanders and the University of Colorado at Boulder will be in the national spotlight this weekend, hosting one of the biggest pregame shows in college football.

Fox will bring its nationally televised "Big Noon Kickoff" pregame show to Colorado on Saturday morning before the Buffaloes host the eighth-ranked Southern California Trojans at Folsom Field.

This is the third time in September that "Big Noon Kickoff" will be on the CU campus.

The pregame broadcast runs from 8 to 10 a.m. MT on Fox, but the party will begin a lot earlier at CU's Farrand Field. Doors for the party-like television show open at 5 a.m., with the pregame tailgate starting at 7 a.m.

"Big Noon Kickoff" features host Rob Stone and analysts Matt Leinart, Urban Meyer, Brady Quinn, and Mark Ingram II.

Saturday's game will kickoff at 10 a.m. MT and will be televised nationally on Fox. It will be the third time in the first five games that CU is featured in Fox's main college football daytime TV timeslot.

Let’s go Buffs! 🦬



Come join the crew at the BEST pregame party in CFB🎉 pic.twitter.com/FRBzDtug5a — Big Noon Kickoff (@BNKonFOX) September 27, 2023

If you’re attending the game at Folsom Field, here are some things to know before game day:

Claim your ticket: Students with the CU Sports Pass must log in and claim their ticket to football games.

Wear your CU gear

Use a clear bag: Folsom Field has a clear bag policy in place.

Practice the CU Fight Song: Watch this video to learn the CU Fight Song before game day.

