Deion Sanders' Buffs get prime TV slot for showdown vs. USC

The CU Buffaloes have landed a prime TV slot for their showdown against Southern California in Boulder.

BOULDER, Colo. — Televisions across the country will be able to see one of biggest games of the college football season.

The Colorado Buffaloes and head coach Deion "Coach Prime" Sanders will host the University of Southern California Trojans on Saturday, Sept. 30.

The game will kickoff at 10 a.m. MT and will be televised nationally on FOX, the Pac-12 Conference announced Monday. It will be the third time in the first five games that CU is featured in FOX's prime TV time slot.

Sanders' CU Buffs are the biggest story in sports will be showcased on national television for a fifth straight week.

The Buffaloes are ranked 19th in the latest Associated Press college football poll after starting the season with victories over TCU, Nebraska and Colorado State.

The fifth-ranked USC Trojans are led by Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams.

Colorado (3-0) rallied to beat Colorado State 43-35 early Sunday in front of a full house in Boulder packed with celebrities.

CU trailed for much of the game, but Buffs quarterback Shedeur Sanders threw a TD pass to Michael Harrison in the second overtime for the win after leading a 98-yard drive to tie the game with 36 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter.

ESPN's "College GameDay" and FOX's "Big Noon Kickoff" pregame shows were each in Boulder for the first Rocky Mountain Showdown since 2019, which aired on ESPN.

Before they meet the Trojans, Colorado will travel to Eugene, Oregon, to meet the talented Ducks on Saturday, Sept. 23. The game will kickoff at 1:30 p.m. MT and will be televised nationally on ABC.

Kickoff times & TV selections for week 5 🏈⤵️ pic.twitter.com/n6MXPIQXzB — Pac-12 Conference (@pac12) September 18, 2023

