CU Buffs' Travis Hunter and CSU Rams' Henry Blackburn meet up to go bowling

BOULDER, Colo. — Travis Hunter and Henry Blackburn have officially put the Rocky Mountain Showdown behind them.

The two met up on Wednesday night to go bowling, a Colorado State spokesperson confirmed, for a video posted Thursday afternoon on Hunter's YouTube page that currently has over 250,000 subscribers.

Images initially emerged on social media via the Instagram story of CSU defensive lineman James Mitchell, which showed Hunter and Blackburn together.

A hit in the first quarter of the Sept. 16 game by Blackburn, a senior safety for the Rams, injured Colorado star Travis Hunter and caused him to leave the game and go to a local hospital where he was treated for a lacerated liver. Hunter missed last week's game against Oregon and will also miss this week's game against USC.

#CUBuffs’ Travis Hunter and #CSURams’ Henry Blackburn appear to have met up, presumably another sign to convince both fan bases to move on after the Rocky Mountain Showdown.



Blackburn, a Boulder native, was flagged for the hit and given a 15-yard, unsportsmanlike conduct penalty and he, along with members of his family, allegedly received death threats after his cell phone number and address were posted online.

Read the full article in the Denver Gazette.

