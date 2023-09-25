Former Nuggets coach reacts to Oregon coach slamming Deion Sanders, Colorado

The Oregon Ducks' head coach has taken several shots at Colorado in recent weeks, including in a viral pregame speech Saturday.

Example video title will go here for this video

BOULDER, Colorado — Deion Sanders may have lost his first game as head coach of Colorado on Saturday, but the sports world is buzzing about the pregame speech delivered by an opponent.

Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning took yet another shot at Sanders and the Buffs in a pregame speech to his players Saturday.

"Today, we talk with our pads," Lanning told the players in a speech that aired on ESPN. "... The Cinderella story's over, man. They're fighting for clicks, we're fighting for wins."

Oregon went on to hand the Buffs their first loss of the season, a 42-6 rout.

The comments by Lanning were the latest directed toward Sanders and Colorado dating back to the summer. In the offseason, Lanning took a shot at Colorado after it was announced the Buffs would leave the Pac-12 Conference.

“Not a big reaction,” Lanning said. “I'm trying to remember what they won to affect this conference, and I don't remember. Do you remember them winning anything? I don't remember them winning anything."

On Friday, Lanning said in a radio interview that "at the end of the day, YouTube videos aren’t going to win football games.”

Former Denver Nuggets head coach George Karl took to social media Sunday to defend Sanders.

"I literally can’t remember the name of the Oregon football coach anymore. Back to generally anonymity," Karl posted on X on Sunday. "Maybe he needs more clicks? But everyone still remembers Coach Prime and the impact he’s having on his program and college football. Keep doing your thing, Deion!!"

Karl later posted again Sunday: "Lotta Ducks quacking about the harsh truth here. Another truth is that UW and their Heisman QB Penix is gonna beat the crap out of Oregon on Oct 14!"

Sanders responded to Karl on social media Monday morning.

"Love ya man and GOD BLESS U!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!" wrote Sanders.

"Love U Coach. Keep doing u!!" Karl replied Monday.

"Why are u concerned about what they gon say?" Sanders posted to social media Monday morning. "Do the things u said u would do. Go to the places u said u would go & Experience the life u feel u deserve. We get 1 shot at this thang called life & u deserve the absolute best so what are u waiting on? Let's go baby."

I literally can’t remember the name of the Oregon football coach anymore. Back to generally anonymity. Maybe he needs more clicks?



But everyone still remembers Coach Prime and the impact he’s having on his program and college football.



Keep doing your thing, Deion!! pic.twitter.com/9APPc246zm — George Karl (@CoachKarl22) September 24, 2023

Lotta Ducks quacking about the harsh truth here.



Another truth is that UW and their Heisman QB Penix is gonna beat the crap out of Oregon on Oct 14! 💪🏽💜 https://t.co/idc5nUIIxj — George Karl (@CoachKarl22) September 25, 2023

Love ya man and GOD BLESS U!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! https://t.co/3kgqC9aLWx — COACH PRIME (@DeionSanders) September 25, 2023

Love U Coach. Keep doing u!! 💪🏽 https://t.co/weBqFs2k2U — George Karl (@CoachKarl22) September 25, 2023

Despite the 42-6 loss over the weekend to 10th-ranked Oregon, Sanders' CU Buffs (3-1) are still the biggest story in sports and will be showcased on national television for a fifth straight week.

The Buffaloes host the University of Southern California Trojans on Saturday at Folsom Field in Boulder.

The game will kickoff at 10 a.m. MT and will be televised nationally on FOX. It will be the third time in the first five games that CU is featured in FOX's main daytime TV time slot.

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.