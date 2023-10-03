Deion Sanders holding news conference as Colorado prepares for Arizona State

Coach Deion Sanders will hold his Tuesday news conference as the CU Buffs prepare to travel to the Valley of the Sun.

BOULDER, Colo. — Colorado head coach Deion Sanders will hold a news conference Tuesday morning as his team prepares to travel to the Valley of the Sun to play Arizona State.

Sanders and his Buffaloes travel to Tempe this weekend to play the Arizona State Sun Devils. Kickoff is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. MT Saturday at the newly renamed Mountain America Stadium.

Colorado has been the story of the early season, starting 3-2 after winning just one game last season. The Buffs jumped into The Associated Press college football poll rankings with an opening week upset of TCU.

The No. 9 Oregon Ducks' 42-6 blowout of Colorado on Sept. 23 knocked the Buffaloes all the way out of the AP Top 25 from No. 19.

Colorado then lost to No. 8 Southern California 48-41 on Saturday after making a big second-half comeback. The Trojans and Buffs are headed their separate directions next season — USC to the Big Ten and Colorado to the Big 12.

