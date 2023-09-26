x
Deion Sanders to hold news conference as Buffs prep for USC Trojans

Deion Sanders will hold a Tuesday news conference as CU Buffs prepare for the No. 8 USC Trojans.

BOULDER, Colo. — Colorado head coach Deion Sanders will hold a news conference Tuesday morning as his team prepares for its biggest test of the college football season.

Sanders and his Buffaloes host No. 8 University of Southern California at Folsom Field. Kickoff is scheduled for 10 a.m. Saturday in Boulder.

Colorado has been the story of the early season, starting 3-0 after winning just one game last season. The Buffs jumped into the Associated Press college football poll rankings with an opening week upset of TCU.

The Oregon Ducks' blowout of Colorado on Saturday knocked the Buffaloes all the way out of the AP Top 25 from No. 19.

As USC comes to Boulder, Sanders' team will have a chance to either jump back in the rankings or become an afterthought for voters for the rest of the season.

Saturday's game will be televised nationally on Fox. It will be the third time in the first five games that CU is featured in Fox's main daytime TV time slot.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.

Credit: AP Photo/Amanda Loman
Colorado head coach Deion Sanders runs onto the field at the start of an NCAA football game against Oregon, Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, in Eugene, Ore.

