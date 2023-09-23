Oregon Ducks mascot puts on show before losing head ahead of Colorado game

The Oregon Duck came out wearing a cowboy hat and sunglasses, which Coach Prime is often seen wearing, and took a baseball bat to a clock that said "Prime Time."

EUGENE, Ore. — The Oregon Ducks mascot put on quite the performance taking aim at Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion "Coach Prime" Sanders before losing his head, literally.

The Duck walked out of the pregame tunnel ahead of the highly anticipated matchup between the 10th-ranked Ducks and the 19th-ranked Buffs dressed in a white cowboy hat and sunglasses, which Coach Prime is often seen wearing.

The Duck then took a baseball bat to a giant clock with "Prime Time" written on the sides. However, it appears the Duck got carried away because he lost his mascot head and sprinted back into the locker room.

The Buffs are 3-0 after the team won just one game all of last season after adding 68 new scholarship players.

Meanwhile, the Ducks were also 3-0 ahead of their first real challenge of the season after victories over Portland State, Texas Tech and last weekend against Hawaii.

Similar to CU's previous games this season, the national attention Deion Sanders' Buffs have achieved has put them in the crosshairs of their opponents.

"At the end of the day, YouTube videos aren't going to win football games," Oregon head coach Dan Lanning said earlier this week.

Some Oregon fans also took offense when CU players walked on the "O" in the middle of the field at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, including at least one former player.

"That O represents a ton of hard work, sacrifice, and success from so many people," said former Ducks linebacker Bryson Young. "Walking over/raking up an opponent’s logo shows zero class."

Listen I’m not in Oregon’s locker room anymore but this is the type of sh*t that fires me up. That O represents a ton of hard work, sacrifice, and success from so many people. Walking over/raking up an opponent’s logo shows zero class. #goducks Enough said. pic.twitter.com/sdcNOIDPTe — Bryson T. Young (@blackhawk32698) September 23, 2023

Part of Lanning's pregame speech to his team was shown early in the game broadcast.

"They're fighting for clicks, we're fighting for wins," Lanning said. "This game ain't gonna be played in Hollywood, it's played on the grass."

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning didn't hold back in his pregame speech against Colorado 👀



"They're fighting for clicks, we're fighting for wins." pic.twitter.com/imo4OHA4fA — ESPN (@espn) September 23, 2023

