CU Boulder chancellor to retire after 15 years

A national search for a new chancellor will be launched by University of Colorado system President Todd Saliman.

BOULDER, Colorado — University of Colorado at Boulder Chancellor Philip DiStefano announced Tuesday he plans to retire as chancellor.

DiStefano has served as chancellor for nearly 15 years and has been on campus for 50 years.

A national search will be launched for DiStefano’s successor, CU Boulder said. University of Colorado system President Todd Saliman will share more information on the search process in the coming days and weeks.

DiStefano said he intends to return to the faculty in the School of Education, where he first began his CU Boulder career as an assistant professor of curriculum and instruction in 1974.

“It has been such a rewarding and humbling experience to serve as chancellor of Colorado’s flagship university for the past 15 years,” DiStefano said Tuesday.

“I am so proud of our faculty, staff and students and all that you have accomplished, and I also will treasure the many alumni, donors, parents and friends of the university I was lucky enough to meet. Finally, I want to thank my family for their support and for allowing me to miss birthdays, anniversaries and holidays because of my duties to the university.”

DiStefano's primary duties, starting in 2024, will include serving as the senior executive director at the Center for Leadership and the Quigg and Virginia S. Newton Endowed Chair in Leadership.

