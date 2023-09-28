How to get TV show taping tickets in Boulder before the Buffs game

Skip Bayless, Richard Sherman, and Michael Irvin are among those in Boulder as all eyes of the college football world look to Colorado.

Example video title will go here for this video

BOULDER, Colo. — All eyes in the college football world are looking at Colorado once again this weekend. Despite a loss over the weekend to 10th-ranked Oregon, Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes are still the biggest story in sports.

The Buffaloes host the University of Southern California Trojans on Saturday at Folsom Field in Boulder.

The game will kickoff at 10 a.m. MT and will be televised nationally on Fox. It will be the third time in the first five games that CU is featured in Fox's main daytime TV timeslot.

A number of national media figures and celebrities are coming to Boulder for the game. The college football pregame show "Big Noon Kickoff" will be back on the CU campus Saturday morning for the third time this season.

FS1 will bring its debate shows "Undisputed" and "Speak" to Boulder on Friday. Limited free tickets are available for Friday tapings of "Undisputed" and "Speak."

"Undisputed" features Skip Bayless, Richard Sherman, Michael Irvin, and Keyshawn Johnson with an audience check-in of 6 a.m. Friday.

"Speak" has Emmanuel Acho, LeSean McCoy, James Jones, and Joy Taylor with an audience check-in time of 9 a.m. Friday.

Undisputed will be LIVE from Farrand Field on campus at the University of Colorado Boulder on Friday. We want YOU in the audience.



Get your FREE tickets here: https://t.co/pamtdMzTWn pic.twitter.com/CaqlDpRNj8 — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) September 26, 2023

Speak will be LIVE from Farrand Field this Friday and we want YOU to be there!



Get your FREE tickets here: https://t.co/DvtgWpu4wB pic.twitter.com/qVKeQ63W7C — Speak (@SpeakOnFS1) September 26, 2023





> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.

For both Apple TV and Fire TV, search for "9news" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.