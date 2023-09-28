How to get TV show taping tickets in Boulder before the Buffs game

BOULDER, Colo. — All eyes in the college football world are looking at Colorado once again this weekend. Despite a loss over the weekend to 10th-ranked Oregon, Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes are still the biggest story in sports.
The Buffaloes host the University of Southern California Trojans on Saturday at Folsom Field in Boulder.
The game will kickoff at 10 a.m. MT and will be televised nationally on Fox. It will be the third time in the first five games that CU is featured in Fox's main daytime TV timeslot.
A number of national media figures and celebrities are coming to Boulder for the game. The college football pregame show "Big Noon Kickoff" will be back on the CU campus Saturday morning for the third time this season.
FS1 will bring its debate shows "Undisputed" and "Speak" to Boulder on Friday. Limited free tickets are available for Friday tapings of "Undisputed" and "Speak."
"Undisputed" features Skip Bayless, Richard Sherman, Michael Irvin, and Keyshawn Johnson with an audience check-in of 6 a.m. Friday.
"Speak" has Emmanuel Acho, LeSean McCoy, James Jones, and Joy Taylor with an audience check-in time of 9 a.m. Friday.
