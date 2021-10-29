CU men and women sweep Pac-12 cross country championships

Both Buffs teams claimed the team titles, while Abby Nichols won the women's individual championship.

SALT LAKE CITY — The CU Buffs cleaned house at the Pac-12 cross country championships this year.

Colorado won both the men's and women's titles in dominant fashion on Friday, as well as senior Abby Nichols winning an individual championship.

CU head coach Mark Wetmore has now notched 36 conference titles.

The CU women posted an impressive team score of just 24 points, finishing 1-2-4-5-12 to clear runner-up Utah by 28 points. Nichols clocked the winning time of 20 minutes, 25.4 seconds in the 6K race.

Senior Eduardo Herrera led the men's team, placing third individually with a time of 23:45.7 seconds in the 8K race. The Buffs finished 13 points ahead of runner-up Stanford with 39 points.

Former Valor Christian High School standout Cole Sprout finished eighth individually in 23:57.9.

