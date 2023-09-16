CU star Travis Hunter taken to hospital in second half of game vs. CSU

CU didn't immediately announce the reason Hunter was ruled out and taken to a hospital, but he absorbed an illegal hit to his midsection in the second quarter.

BOULDER, Colo. — University of Colorado two-way star Travis Hunter was taken to a hospital for an evaluation during the third quarter of the Buffaloes' game against Colorado State at Folsom Field on Saturday night.

The school didn't immediately announce the reason Hunter was ruled out and transported to a hospital, but he absorbed an illegal hit to his midsection in the second quarter on an incompletion at the Colorado sideline.

The Rams were whistled for two fouls on the play. Safety Henry Blackburn was flagged for pass interference and nickel back Ayden Hector was assessed a foul for unsportsmanlike conduct after a late hit out of bounds at Hunter's midsection.

Hunter, who earlier coughed up a fumble that was returned for a touchdown, returned to the game, playing on both offense and defense, but left early in the thrid quarter.

The Buffaloes trailed the Rams 21-14 when Hunter was transported to a hospital.

Along with Buffs quarterback Shedeur Sanders, Henry has been mentioned as an early candidate for the Heisman Trophy after playing both cornerback and receiver for coach Deion Sanders.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Sports

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER for top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you. Get content and information right now for can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

DOWNLOAD THE 9NEWS APP

HOW TO ADD THE FREE 9NEWS+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.