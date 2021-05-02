Colorado State basketball escapes Wyoming with last-second win

With star point guard Isaiah Stevens on the bench after fouling out, the Rams needed a late-game shot-maker and Kendle Moore delivered.

Absolute chaos, extreme execution errors on both sides but all that matters for Colorado State basketball fans is the final score: Colorado State 74, Wyoming 72.

It took a wild finish to get there. CSU was struggling to hold on to a late lead when Marcus Williams hit a huge 3-pointer for Wyoming with 12 seconds left to tie the game.

With star point guard Isaiah Stevens on the bench after fouling out, the Rams needed a late-game shot-maker. Enter Kendle Moore. He used his best asset — speed — and raced through the Wyoming defense to score a contested layup.

Wyoming fumbled the in-bounds pass, yet still ended with a good look for the win before Kwane Marble's 3-pointer missed.