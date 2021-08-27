CSU volleyball season opener canceled due to COVID-19 issues with South Dakota's team

The Rams’ scheduled “White Out” promotion, where fans are urged to wear white, has been moved to Saturday’s 2 p.m. home match against Northwestern.

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — So much for a normal fall sports season.

Colorado State’s volleyball opener was canceled less than seven hours before its scheduled start Friday because of COVID-19 issues in South Dakota’s program, school officials said.

As a result, the Rams’ scheduled “White Out” promotion, where fans are urged to wear white and the first 1,500 students in attendance are given white T-shirts, has been moved to Saturday’s 2 p.m. home match against Northwestern.

Season ticket holders will automatically receive additional general admission tickets and parking, if applicable, for Saturday’s match, school officials said in a news release announcing the cancellation. These are in addition to the reserved season tickets with specific seat locations they had previously purchased.

Fans who had single-game tickets and parking for Friday’s match will automatically receive new mobile tickets and parking passes for the Northwestern match.

