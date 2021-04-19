CU women's soccer selected for 2021 NCAA Tournament

It was announced on Monday the Buffs made the 48-team field. CU will play South Alabama in the first round on April 27.

BOULDER, Colo. — CU women's soccer is headed back to the NCAA Tournament.

The Buffs found out they made the 48-team field on Monday and will face South Alabama in the first round on April 27 at 5:00 p.m. MST. All games will be held in various places throughout North Carolina this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Colorado earned a bid into the big dance for the 12th time in program history, and it's their fourth selection in the last five years. They're 10-11-1 in tournament games all-time and advanced as far as the third round in 2006 and 2013.

"I can make the argument that the length of the season, all the challenges everybody had to go through, the shrunk-down bracket with less at large slots that this might be our best regular season we've ever had," head coach Danny Sanchez said in a release provided by CU.

The field is normally 64 teams, but was cut by 16 this season to limit the number of participants due to COVID-19 concerns.

Colorado enters the tournament with some momentum, going unbeaten in its final four games of the regular season. CU finished the Pac-12 season with a 5-4-2 record.

The game against South Alabama next Tuesday will be the first-ever meeting between the Buffs and Jaguars. The winner will face Oklahoma State in the second round.

