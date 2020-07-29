COVID-19 outbreak in CSU athletics impacts at least 17 student-athletes

Colorado State University athletics has been added to the state's active coronavirus outbreak list.

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — Colorado State athletics now has an active coronavirus outbreak impacting at least 17 athletes, according to the latest data reported by the state of Colorado on Wednesday.

The state health department lists CSU athletics as having eight confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 with another nine probable cases, which are awaiting laboratory confirmation.

An outbreak is defined by the state health department as at least two positive COVID-19 cases reported at a business or facility within two weeks.

A testing update from the CSU athletics department provided to The Coloradoan said 270 COVID-19 tests for student-athletes had led to 10 positive tests as of Tuesday. On July 20, athletic director Joe Parker said the department had only three positive cases out of 203 tests. According to the university data, the department has seen 10.5% of tests return positive in the past week and a half.

