Colorado State athletic director Joe Parker signs 5-year extension

Parker was hired in March of 2015 and has served as athletic director through a period where CSU and college athletics as a whole have undergone big changes.

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — Joe Parker has signed a contract extension to remain as Colorado State's athletic director through 2027.

The school announced the five-year extension for Parker on Thursday. Parker was hired in March of 2015 and has served as athletic director through a period where CSU and college athletics as a whole have undergone big changes.

The new deal runs through Dec. 31, 2027. While the announcement was made Thursday, the extension signatures are dated June 2.

Parker will receive a base salary of $439,192. The contract includes buyout clauses for what CSU would owe Parker if the school fires him without cause as well as for what Parker would owe CSU if he were to leave before the contract expires.

CSU is currently operating with an interim president after the school parted ways with Joyce McConnell in June. Parker's extension comes under interim president Rick Miranda.

"Joe Parker places the highest priority on the success of our student athletes – and on building a solid foundation for the long-term success of our programs overall," Interim President Rick Miranda said in a statement.

"CSU Athletics is on a great trajectory, with record numbers of fans in the stands, strong leadership across the department, and students who are thriving academically, personally, and athletically. We're happy to keep building on that momentum with Joe as Director of Athletics."

