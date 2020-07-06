CSU, CU announce plans for return of student-athletes

Colorado State welcomes back athletics to campus on June 8, Colorado on June 15.

DENVER — Both Colorado State University and the University of Colorado have announced plans to welcome back student-athletes to campus this month.

CSU announced Sunday it will begin Phase I of reintroducing its football staff and a limited number of student-athletes beginning Monday, June 8.

CU will follow soon after when it does the same on Monday June 15.

The two schools are scheduled to play their annual Rocky Mountain Showdown football game at Canvas Stadium on the CSU campus in Fort Collins on September 5.

CU athletic director Rick George outlined the Buffs' plans for in-person voluntary workouts on a Zoom call on Friday.

"We're very proud of what we're doing to get student-athletes ready," George said. "I'm excited about the June 15 date."