CSU volleyball coach Tom Hilbert tests positive for COVID-19

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — Colorado State volleyball coach Tom Hilbert tested positive for COVID-19 and did not travel with the team to its match Tuesday night at Wyoming.

Hilbert said he was experiencing only mild symptoms but that he would need to stay away from his team and quarantine for at least a week. That will keep him away from the Rams’ Senior Day match at noon Saturday against Fresno State. The veteran coach should be able to rejoin the Rams (16-7, 12-2 Mountain West) for their final two regular-season matches Nov. 18 at Utah State and Nov. 20 at Boise State.

Assistant coach Emily Kohan will assume head-coaching duties during Hilbert’s absence.

The 62-year-old coach said he is fully vaccinated for COVID-19 and at first thought the low-grade fever he was experiencing Monday night was from the booster shot he received earlier in the day. After taking his temperature Tuesday morning, he noticed his fever had gone up slightly, so he contacted Terry DeZeeuw, the university’s senior associate athletic director for health and performance, to schedule an antigen test for COVID-19.

