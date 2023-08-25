Colorado State volleyball, huge crowd overwhelm No. 10 Kentucky in upset win

It was the absolute dream start for Emily Kohan and the 2023 CSU volleyball team.

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — Emily Kohan’s pregame message to her team was to soak it all in.

Yes, focus on the task at hand of the volleyball match, but also don’t forget how special this is.

Kohan found herself doing just that in the fourth set as the Colorado State volleyball team inched closer to a stunning upset of No. 10 Kentucky in her first game as head coach.

“I think there was a point in Set 4, maybe we were at 22 and I was like ‘holy cow, this is pretty remarkable,’” Kohan said after her team finished off Kentucky 3-1 Friday night.

>>Read the full Coloradoan story HERE

