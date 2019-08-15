The CSU volleyball team will begin its 2019 season where it normally does — as favorites to once again win the Mountain West.

The Rams have captured nine out of the last 10 conference championship titles and have advanced to the NCAA tournament every season under 22-year coach Tom Hilbert.

CSU received 100 votes in the preseason poll, 21 ahead of nearest opponent Wyoming.

In addition to team honors, four Rams made the seven-position preseason team. Leading the way individually is senior Katie Oleksak, who was named the MW Preseason Player of the Year.

Senior Kristie Hillyer was named to the preseason team for the third time with Oleksak.

Getting their second preseason team honors were senior Paulina Hougaard-Jensen and junior Breana Runnels.

The Rams begin their season against Chicago State at home on Aug. 30. CSU will start MW play against New Mexico on Sept. 26.

