CSU will require masks for fans in indoor spaces at Canvas Stadium, Moby Arena

The new rules were put in place “to respond to rapidly unfolding impacts of increasing confirmed cases of COVID-19 and the spread of the Delta variant.”

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — Colorado State University will require fans to wear masks in indoor spaces at Canvas Stadium and Moby Arena while attending football and volleyball games this fall but has no plans to limit attendance or require social distancing, athletic director Joe Parker said Wednesday.

CSU instituted a COVID-19 vaccine mandate Wednesday for all faculty, staff and students on campus along with a new mask mandate requiring everyone on campus — regardless of their vaccination status — to wear masks that cover their mouth and nose in all indoor spaces where others are present.

Fall-semester classes at CSU are scheduled to begin Aug. 23, and plans call for most to be offered on campus, in person.

>>Video above: No QB controversy for CSU as Rams are excited to be led by Todd Centeio

The new rules were put in place “to respond to rapidly unfolding impacts of increasing confirmed cases of COVID-19 and the spread of the Delta variant,” CSU President Joyce McConnell and Provost and Executive Vice President Mary Pedersen wrote in an email sent Wednesday to the campus community.

Parker followed that up with a statement posted on the school’s athletic website later in the day telling fans “that your participation with Colorado State Athletics is essential.”

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Sports

> Top stories are curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Denver Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the KUSA 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.