BOULDER, Colo. — There's no doubt navigating the spring season has been a process for everyone involved in college athletics.

The NCAA made the decision to give spring sport athletes an extra year of eligibility for this season's loss, unable to compete due to the coronavirus pandemic.

On a conference call with local media Thursday afternoon, University of Colorado athletic director Rick George reaffirmed that CU would support its spring sport athletes who choose to return.

In another development, some universities have turned to cutting athletic programs due to budget concerns. When asked by 9NEWS sports director Rod Mackey if CU had considered doing the same, George explained that it wasn't currently on the table.

"We're looking at a lot of different scenarios. Eliminating sports is not at the top of my list," George said.

"Right now, we don't have a sport that we would cut...Our process has been methodical and thoughtful because we want to make the right decisions as we move forward based on the scenario that plays itself out."

George also went on to explain that "everything is on the table" concerning pay cuts for CU coaches and himself, saying "I would absolutely be the first one to take a pay cut."

BOYLE TURNS DOWN BONUS

CU men's basketball coach Tad Boyle was offered an NCAA Tournament bonus worth $105,000 -- which he immediately returned to the university. An official NCAA bracket was never released, but the Buffs were projected to make the field.

"He preferred that we use it in other areas that help us during this crisis," George said. "That speaks to who Tad is."

