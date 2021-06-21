CU football games will be at full capacity this season

Karl Dorrell's CU Buffs will open the 2021 season against Ed McCaffrey's UNC Bears in Boulder.

BOULDER, Colo. — University of Colorado at Boulder (CU) will open its four main athletic facilities at 100 percent capacity this fall.

Folsom Field, the CU Events Center, Prentup Field and the tennis complex on the South Campus will open fully for events starting with the new athletic year in August, CU Athletic Director Rick George announced Monday.

CU said it will adhere to county regulations that have yet to be finalized regarding the wearing of masks and/or proof of vaccination.

“All of us, the student-athletes, coaches and staff are looking forward to welcoming back our fans to every one of our venues after playing before mostly empty seats last year,” George said.

Due to the pandemic, fan attendance was extremely limited during the 2020-21 athletic year. Family members were allowed for one football game last season.

Football season tickets and tickets for the Texas A&M game at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver in September are on sale now.

Single game tickets for the six CU home football games at Folsom Field will be available for purchase beginning July 7.

The Buffaloes open the 2021 season on Friday, Sept. 3 at Folsom Field against the Northern Colorado Bears and new head coach Ed McCaffrey.

