CU hires first Vietnamese-American head coach in school history

Anthony Pham will take over the Buffs' women's tennis program.

BOULDER, Colo. — The Buffs have a new tennis coach.

Assistant coach Anthony Pham has been promoted to head coach. Pham, 39, had taken over as interim head coach on July 1, replacing Danielle Steinberg, who resigned due to family reasons.

Pham had previously been served as the University of Wisconsin’s associate head coach.

"It’s amazing," Pham said to 9NEWS. "It’s a huge honor. It’s a privilege. Extremely grateful for the opportunity. My title is tennis coach but it’s my hope that it’s much more than that. I’m here to support them in anything and everything that they do on a daily basis."

Pham is CU’s first-ever Vietnamese-American head coach, and indications are he may be the first in any sport in the Power 5 conferences.

"It's really humbling. I have a young son who -- it’s my hope that we can serve as positive role models not only for him but for other people. It’s something that I’m definitely humbled by and do not take lightly."

Pham will look to bring the Buffs more postseason success. They haven’t made the NCAA tournament since the 2006-07 season.

"I think it’s very realistic for us to expect that we should be making the NCAA tournament consistently, if not regularly every year. We are developing good habits, in the classroom on the court and doing a good job of being good representatives of the university. Yeah just trying to chase that excellence in everything we do."

