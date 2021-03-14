CU earns No. 5 seed in NCAA Tournament, CSU barely misses field

The Buffs will play No. 12 Georgetown on Saturday in Indianapolis. The Rams are the No. 2 "replacement" team should COVID issues arise.

INDIANAPOLIS — The CU Buffs are dancing once again.

Colorado men's basketball made the NCAA Tournament on Sunday afternoon when the 2021 bracket was revealed. It's the first time CU's been in the field since 2016 and they haven't won a game in the "Big Dance" since 2012.

>> Video above: The special bond CU star McKinley Wright IV shares with his father

The Buffs are a No. 5 seed and will play No. 12 Georgetown in the first round of the tournament on Saturday. No start time was immediately announced.

Meanwhile, Colorado State barely missed making the field, announced as the "second team out" by the broadcast. CSU is now the No. 2 "replacement" team should COVID-19 issues arise for other teams in the field. Louisville is No.1 on that list.

The 68-team tournament starts Thursday night with play-in games and all first and second round contests will be played Friday-Monday.

The entire tournament will take place in Indiana this year due to COVID-19 fears, but not quite in a "bubble" like the NBA and NHL did this past summer and fall for their playoff seasons.

>> The full bracket can be found here.

