CU-CSU soccer match declared 'no contest' after weather delay

The Buffs were leading the Rams 3-0 in Thursday's season-opener when the game was suspended due to lightning.

BOULDER, Colo. — The start to the new Colorado State athletics year is off to, well, a very weird start.

And fitting with an opener against Colorado, there’s rivalry drama with the Buffs blaming CSU for how things ended — not with a CU win, but with a no-contest despite its 3-0 lead.

The women's soccer team traditionally is the first in competition in a new school year, and the Rams were scheduled to open at Colorado on Thursday.

It was the first game under new coach Keeley Hagen.

CU jumped out to an early lead, with the Buffs in full control at halftime with a 3-0 lead. Shortly after halftime, though, the game entered a weather delay with lightning striking in the Boulder area.

