CU women's soccer loses in first round of NCAA Tournament

The Buffs were shutout by South Alabama 1-0 on Tuesday night in North Carolina.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Sometimes, it's just not your night.

That proved to be the case for the CU women's soccer team on Tuesday night in the first round of the NCAA Tournament as the Buffs fell to South Alabama by a final score of 1-0.

Colorado outshot the Jaguars 14-9, including 11 shots in the second half, but were unable to put a tally on the scoreboard. To add insult to injury, CU's Shanade Hopcroft hit the crossbar with about 30 seconds left on a free kick that would have tied the game.

South Alabama got the only goal of the night in the 58th minute as Olivia Wilkes found the back of the net for her third of the season.

Colorado finished the year with a 9-6-2 record. The Jaguars (14-8-1) will play Oklahoma State in the second round on Friday.

>> Vide above: CU helps close gender gap in women's soccer coaching

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.