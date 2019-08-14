ATHENS, Ga. — Sports Illustrated is celebrating college football's 150th season by ranking the top 10 all-time greatest mascots, putting the University of Georgia's bulldog in first place.

The magazine includes both real and costumed mascots in this week's edition. Following Uga is the Duck at the University of Oregon, Mike the tiger at Louisiana State University, Bevo the longhorn bull at the University of Texas and Stanford University's Tree.

The University of Colorado's 1,200-pound live buffalo named Ralphie, University of South Carolina's costumed gamecock named Cocky, Western Kentucky University's Big Red, Syracuse University's orange named Otto and University of Tennessee's bluetick coonhound named Smokey closed the list.

The latest Uga is the 10th iteration of the mascot, which the magazine says has been a staple since 1956.

