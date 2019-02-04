The Frozen Four doesn't kick off until later next week, but DU hockey fans have something else to look forward to in the meantime.

First-year head coach David Carle was named one of 10 finalists for the 2019 Spencer Penrose Award, given annually to the Division I men's hockey coach of the year.

The 29-year-old, who was named the youngest active coach in college hockey last May, guided the Pioneers to their 18th straight 20-win season (24-11-5) and into the Frozen Four, which begins Thursday in Buffalo, New York.

Among other candidates is Greg Carvel, Massachusetts (UMASS) head coach, who DU will play in the national semifinal on April 11.

The winner of that game will play the winner of Providence (Nate Leaman) and Minnesota-Duluth (Scott Sandelin), whose coaches are also in the running for the award.

Other finalists include: Mike Hastings (Minnesota State), Casey Jones (Clarkson), Eric Lang (AIC), Brett Larson (St. Cloud State), Greg Powers (Arizona State) and Steve Rohlik (Ohio State).

Three of this year's finalists are past Spencer Penrose Award winners (Hastings, Leaman and Sandelin).

This year's winner will be announced on April 10 ahead of the Frozen Four games.