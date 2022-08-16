David Carle signs contract extension with DU hockey

The Pioneers' head coach agreed to a multi-year contract extension through the 2026-27 season.

DENVER — University of Denver Athletics announced Tuesday that it has signed men's hockey coach David Carle to a multi-year contract extension through the 2026-27 season.

"David Carle represents the impressive values of Denver Hockey, and I'm thankful for not only inheriting such an intelligent and hardworking head coach but for the work of Vice Chancellor Karlton Creech and University leadership before my arrival to facilitate this contract extension," said Vice Chancellor for Athletics and Ritchie Center Operations Josh Berlo. "The 2022 Men's Ice Hockey National Championship added another legacy marker to an already storied program. I've had the chance to get to know David over the years and admire the way that he leads this elite program."

In his four seasons as the Richard and Kitzia Goodman Men's Ice Hockey Head Coach, Carle has guided the Pioneers to an 86-43-13 overall record, two NCAA Frozen Four appearances and the program's NCAA record-tying ninth national championship this past spring. Denver owns a 49-36-9-8 record in National Collegiate Hockey Conference play during his time as the bench boss, including winning the NCHC Penrose Cup as regular-season champion in 2021-22.

"My family and I are thrilled to be staying in Denver for the foreseeable future," said Richard and Kitzia Goodman Head Coach David Carle. "I want to thank Chair of the Board of Trustees John Miller, Chancellor Jeremy Haefner, Athletic Director Josh Berlo and former Athletic Director Karlton Creech for their efforts and support for getting this deal done. Being entrusted to lead this historic program is a tremendous responsibility and honor. Our staff and players are excited to build upon the many accomplishments we have achieved together in recent years. We remain steadfast in our pursuit of excelling in the classroom and winning on the ice, and we can't wait to defend our championship this upcoming season."

SIGNED LONG TERM: David Carle is 🔒 in through 2026-27. #GoPioshttps://t.co/dU45CCUOJw — Denver Hockey (@DU_Hockey) August 16, 2022

The Pioneers sported a 31-9-1 record during the team's run to the NCAA Championship this past April in Boston, Massachusetts, with Carle becoming the fourth-youngest head coach in division-I history to win a national title (32 years, five months, zero days) and was later named the Coach of the Year by USCHO.com.