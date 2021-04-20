DU men's soccer out of NCAA Tournament due to COVID-19 protocols

The Pioneers were scheduled to be in the 36-team field but the Summit League announced Tuesday they were being replaced by Omaha.

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — The Summit League announced on Tuesday that the University of Denver men's soccer team will be replaced by Omaha in the upcoming NCAA Tournament.

The league said the Pioneers will be unable to participate in their game against UNC-Greensboro on April 29 "due to COVID-19 protocols."

A DU spokesperson declined to say whether the withdrawal was the result of a positive test within the program and if the University or the league ultimately made the decision.

Omaha finished second to the regular-season champion Pioneers, hence why they were selected as the replacement in the 36-team field.

DU finished the 2021 season with a 6-2 record, including a four-game win streak to end the year.

>> Video above: Sam Bassett excited about commitment to DU men's soccer

SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Sports

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.