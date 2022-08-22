DU hockey alumni reconnect at annual golf tournament

Former Pioneers, some current NHL players, gathered for the University of Denver alumni golf event at Meridian Golf Club.

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — At Meridian Golf Club in Englewood, DU hockey alumni golfed and reminisced about all that winning they’ve done.

"Perfect day, good event. We’re just excited to see everyone," said Colorado Avalanche forward and DU alum Logan O’Connor.

"It really is just like a big family out here," said Troy Terry, who after playing for the Pioneers, now suits up with the Anaheim Ducks. "It’s fun to have a fun day like this and go golfing together."

O’Connor and Terry are together a lot. They’re neighbors, and in the off-season they work out with each other and play golf.

It’s a bond that was built in Magness Arena and it will never be broken.

Terry talked about watching O’Connor help lead the Avalanche to the Stanley Cup this summer.

"Being from here, just seeing how exciting it was for the whole city of Denver was cool for me," Terry said. "With being so close to Logan, I was rooting for him the whole way so it was awesome to see. There might not be anyone I’m more proud of than that guy. He’s had to work for everything he’s gotten."

"It’s pretty special," O’Connor said. "We obviously have a great relationship as friends and old teammates and now competitors we always root for each other. It’s good to see him doing great things as well. I mean he had an unbelievable season also. All-star game. He has a lot to be proud of so it’s good to see. He’s gonna carry it over to next year so it’s pretty special."

DU head coach David Carle wants to keep this alumni golf event going because he knows just how special it is.

"It’s a really remarkable thing. The guy’s bond is what we talk about," he said. "When you win together, you walk together forever. It’s great to see events like this throughout the summer. It’s a real joy."

