DU women's lacrosse wins opening round NCAA Tournament game

The Pioneers outlasted Stanford 15-13 in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday evening.

EVANSTON, Ill. — The Denver Pioneers are moving forward in the NCAA Tournament.

DU's women's lacrosse team outlasted Stanford 15-13 in the Pioneers' opening round game at Northwestern University on Friday evening to advance.

Both Bea Behrins and Eliza Radochonski scored five goals each for the Pios, tying the program record for goals in an NCAA Tournament game.

Caroline Wiseman, Molly Little, Julie Gilbert, Mackenzie Wallevand and Kailey Conry all contributed one goal apiece.

On the defensive side, Sammie Morton caused three turnovers, and Molly Little and Sam Thacker finished with two apiece. Morton also added a game-high five ground balls.

DU led wire-to-wire to advance to the next round. The Pioneers will next play hosting Northwestern at 11 a.m. on Sunday.

>>Video above: DU women's and men's lacrosse both excited for start of NCAA Tournaments

