DU women's lacrosse wins opening round NCAA Tournament game

EVANSTON, Ill. — The Denver Pioneers are moving forward in the NCAA Tournament.
DU's women's lacrosse team outlasted Stanford 15-13 in the Pioneers' opening round game at Northwestern University on Friday evening to advance.
Both Bea Behrins and Eliza Radochonski scored five goals each for the Pios, tying the program record for goals in an NCAA Tournament game.
Caroline Wiseman, Molly Little, Julie Gilbert, Mackenzie Wallevand and Kailey Conry all contributed one goal apiece.
On the defensive side, Sammie Morton caused three turnovers, and Molly Little and Sam Thacker finished with two apiece. Morton also added a game-high five ground balls.
DU led wire-to-wire to advance to the next round. The Pioneers will next play hosting Northwestern at 11 a.m. on Sunday.
>>Video above: DU women's and men's lacrosse both excited for start of NCAA Tournaments
SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Sports
> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Denver Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.
MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS
Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER
Download the 9NEWS APP
iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes
Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n
HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE
ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.
For both Apple TV and Fire TV, search for "9news" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.