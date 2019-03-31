It's back to the Frozen Four for the DU hockey team.

The University of Denver will be heading to Buffalo, New York, for the biggest stage in college hockey. Their tickets were punched after a 3-0 win over American International in the West Regional final in Fargo, North Dakota, on Saturday night.

That shutout was the second for the Pioneers in as many nights after blanking Ohio State, the team that knocked them out of the NCAA tournament a year ago, 2-0 on Friday.

The Pioneers and Yellow Jackets played more than 35 minutes of scoreless hockey before senior forward and captain Colin Staub put the first point on the scoreboard when he fired a wrist shot into the top-left corner of the net.

With a 1-0 edge growing late into the game, Denver added to its lead with more than three minutes to play when junior forward Liam Finlay converted a turnover into a goal.

Senior forward Jarid Lukosevicius put the nail in the coffin with an empty-net goal with 1:23 remaining.

Denver will be making its 16th Frozen Four appearance, first since 2017 when the Pioneers brought home the national championship.