So far, so good for the University of Denver men's hockey team.

The Pioneers are back in the NCAA tournament for the 12th straight season, the longest-active streak in college hockey, in search of another national championship title.

Denver advanced past the semifinal round of the west region on Friday with a 2-0 shutout over Ohio State to advance to Saturday's regional final.

After nearly two period of scoreless hockey, senior defenseman Les Lancaster broke the silence with the first goal more than 39 minutes into the game.

Denver added some insurance with less than a minute to play with an empty-net goal from senior forward Colin Staub.

The Pioneers will play the winner of St. Cloud State vs. American International, which face off later Friday evening, at 7 p.m. Saturday. The winner of that game will move on to the Frozen Four in Buffalo, New York.