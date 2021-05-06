DU lacrosse punches ticket to conference championship game

The Pioneers defeated Providence 14-5 in the Big East tournament semifinals to advance to Saturday's title game.

PROVIDENCE, R.I. — The University of Denver's men's lacrosse team will play for a conference championship this weekend.

The Pioneers cruised past Providence on the road Thursday evening with a 14-5 victory in the Big East tournament semifinals to punch their ticket to Saturday's title game.

DU came out strong in Thursday's win, building a commanding 8-1 lead over the Friars by halftime at Chapey Field at Anderson Stadium.

Ethan Walker led the Pios with four goals. Jackson Morrill scored three times, while Alex Simmons and Sam Dwinell each found the back of the net twice.

Jack Hannah, AJ Mercurio and Zach Hutchko all contributed one goal apiece.

Denver will play the winner of Villanova vs. Georgetown, who play in the second semifinal Thursday night, in the Big East championship game scheduled for 1 p.m. Saturday.

