University of Denver hockey kicks off season with tournament victory

The defending national champion Pioneers won the Ice Breaker tournament this weekend at Magness Arena.

DENVER — The University of Denver hockey team has picked up right where it left off.

Fresh off their ninth national championship title in program history, the Pioneers have returned to the ice looking to defend their crown in the 2022-23 season.

So far, so good for DU -- which won back-to-back games on home ice this weekend at Magness Arena to kick off the season with the 'Ice Breaker' tournament title.

The Pioneers defeated Notre Dame 5-2 on Friday night and Maine 3-1 on Saturday night.

A strong opening period, which included two goals from Carter Mazur and one from Mike Benning, set the tone early for Denver in Saturday's victory.

