DU women's lacrosse wins first Big East Conference championship

The Pioneers defeated UConn 13-7 in the Big East Tournament title game on Saturday afternoon.

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — The University of Denver Pioneers are champions.

DU defeated UConn 13-7 in the women's lacrosse Big East title game Saturday to capture the conference championship.

Nine different players scored goals to held lead the offensive charge, led by a hat trick from Caroline Wiseman.

Kayla DeRose and Eliza Radochonski each found the back of the net twice.

Bea Behrins, Hannah Liddy, Molly Little, Julia Gilbert, Mackenzie Wallevand and Ellie Curray all contributed one goal apiece.

DU has now won 15 games in a row and captured its second conference title in program history -- its last coming in 2014 (MPSF).

The Pioneers now await the 2021 NCAA Lacrosse Selection Show set for Sunday at 7 p.m. MT. This year's show will have a joint reveal of the men's and women's brackets on ESPNU.

