DU women's and men's lacrosse both fall in NCAA tournament

The seasons for both teams came to a close on Sunday.

DENVER — It just wasn't the Pioneers' day.

Both the women's and men's lacrosse teams saw their seasons come to an end on Sunday in their respective NCAA tournaments. The women fell to No. 2 Northwestern in the round of 16 by a final score of 19-4. The No. 7 men's team fell to Loyola Maryland in an upset 14-13.

The women jumped out to a 1-0 lead over the Wildcats, but couldn't get much going after that. Molly Little did have a hat trick for the Pioneers on an otherwise forgettable day in Evanston, Illinois.

The men, playing at Peter Barton Stadium at home, were down 9-4 to Loyola Maryland at halftime and couldn't quite complete the comeback in a furious second half rally. DU had a chance in the final seconds to tie the game at 14 and send it to overtime, but was denied by the Loyola goalie on a spectacular save.

The Pioneer women entered the tournament on a 15-game winning streak and beat Stanford in the first round on Friday to extend it to 16, the second-longest in program history. They're now 6-5 all-time in the NCAA tournament.

DU men's team finished 2021 with a 12-5 record.

