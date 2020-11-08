DU won't have 2020 fall sports after Summit League postpones until spring

The Pioneers released a statement on Monday night saying the health and safety of student-athletes is their "top priority."

DENVER — Add the University of Denver to the growing list of schools in Colorado that won't have fall sports in 2020.

On Monday night the Summit League, which DU is a member of, announced all 2020 fall sports have been postponed until the spring of 2021.

The league announced the news on Twitter, saying a full press release on the decision would be available Tuesday. It said the President's Council for the league voted unanimously to postpone the regular season and championships for men's and women's cross country, men's and women's soccer and volleyball.

Denver's Vice Chancellor of Athletics Karlton Creech released a statement on Twitter reacting to the news.

Statement from @KarltonCreechAD on the postponement of fall sports to the spring of 2021. #PioneerTogether https://t.co/ZCJaqse24K pic.twitter.com/2UJCMlR7jt — Denver Athletics (@DU_Pioneers) August 11, 2020