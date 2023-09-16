Fans ready for Rocky Mountain Showdown

The return of the CU vs. CSU rivalry game has fans coming out in the thousands.

BOULDER, Colo. — The Rocky Mountain Showdown game between the University of Colorado and Colorado State University hasn’t been played since 2019. Its return -- and all the national attention for Coach Prime's Buffaloes -- has fans coming out in the thousands.

"College GameDay," "Big Noon Kickoff," "First Take," "The Pat McAfee Show" and "SportsCenter" were among the national TV programs that broadcast from Boulder ahead of the game this weekend.

"Today was so much fun. We all woke up fairly early to be here,” Sophia Feghali, a CU Boulder sophomore, said Saturday. "We had so many celebrities here today. The Rock is here on campus, Lil Wayne. Gronk was here."

She said for students, it’s the best time to be a Buff.

“I feel like campus is more alive,” Feghali said. “Coach Prime has put this team on the map. He’s put this showdown on the map.”

Even some Rams, like James Sipich, are getting behind the Prime Effect.

"I can't help but get swept up in the Coach Prime madness as well. You’ve got to love the guy,” he said. “I hope CSU wins, but a lot of respect for Coach Prime."

CU has won eight of the last 10 games against CSU, which includes five in a row — the most recent a 52-31 CU victory in the game played at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver in 2019.

The game kicks off at 8 p.m. Saturday on ESPN.