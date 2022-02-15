Fourth-year CSU freshman gets fresh start with new sport

Colorado State academic senior Gabi McDonald is competing in her fourth athletic season, but is throwing as a freshman in track and field.

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — Some say it's not kind to talk about a woman's age, but where else could this story possibly begin?

"I'm a senior in school, a freshman in indoor track, and a sophomore in outdoor track," Gabi McDonald said. "It makes sense to me, it does confuse a lot of everyone else."

The Colorado State academic senior is competing in her fourth athletic season with the Rams, yet she classifies as a freshman in her current indoor track and field season.

"It's really unique. Really unique," track and field head coach Brian Bedard said. "We've talked about whether I'm going to be retired by the time she finishes out her career here or not."

For someone who has coached at CSU since 1988 and was a track and field star with the Rams previously, it's rare to find something that surprises Bedard.

"Bedard always says it's actually a good thing because then if I mess up at the meet, he can still say, 'ah, she's just a freshman,'" McDonald joked.

So how did this anomaly happen? McDonald, a Rocky Mountain High School grad, began her CSU career in 2018 as a goalkeeper for the women's soccer team.

"My sophomore year, I got to play and start. I ended up getting first-team all Mountain West Conference and first-team all Pacific," she said. "I believe I still have 11 records from the soccer team and goalkeeping."

Freshman year, McDonald threw unattached for the track and field team during both indoor and spring seasons, conserving her scholarship availability. She was injured during her sophomore year, missing both seasons.

Junior year, she competed in only three meets for indoor track and field, preserving another year of eligibility, while competing in eight meets for spring season -- using one of her years.

"People always told me I was crazy when I was doing both sports and I didn't really understand what they meant until I went to one and being able to focus on one, it makes it so I can do a lot more with it," McDonald said.

With clear eyes and focus, McDonald, the fourth-year freshman, is getting a fresh start for her indoor throwing career.

"It's really atypical to get a fresh start as a freshman at the age of 21 or 22," she said.

With more than three years of eligibility for indoor season remaining, both she and coach Bedard feel like her potential is endless.

"There's so many different levels of track and field, as with any other sport. It kind of depends when we start bumping up into her talent ceiling and whether she can break through the top of that. So I don't know yet," he said. "I do know based on what we're seeing right now that she has the potential to be a conference champion for us, an NCAA qualifier, and then from there, it's just the icing on the cake."

McDonald is finishing her senior year in the college of business with a major in computer information systems. She is beginning a double-major in computer science with the hopes of starting a master's program in computer science or computer information systems during her seventh year of school.

