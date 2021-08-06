Colorado sports radio veteran is the new voice of UNC

Schemmel spent 18 years with the Nuggets and 10 seasons covering the Rockies.

GREELEY, Colo. — Veteran Colorado radio announcer Jerry Schemmel will be the new voice of University of Northern Colorado (UNC) football and men's basketball.

Schemmel will join 1310 KFKA to be the radio voice for UNC Football, Men's Basketball and the Coaches Show.

Schemmel will make his debut call on Friday, Sept. 3 when head coach Ed McCaffrey leads the UNC Bears against the Colorado Buffaloes in Boulder.

The UNC Coaches Show will be held weekly at The G.O.A.T. Sports Bar in Greeley from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday nights. The first show is set for Tuesday, Aug. 31.

Schemmel spent 18 years as the play-by-play voice for the Denver Nuggets and 10 seasons with the Colorado Rockies.

"I am tremendously excited about this opportunity with UNC Football and Basketball and KFKA!" Schemmel said on his return to play-by-play duties. "I am so looking forward to getting back to doing play by play, something I've missed terribly since being let go from my duties with the Rockies. I can't wait to get going."

After layoffs at iHeartMedia ended his run with the Rockies in 2020, Schemmel landed a job at Sports Radio 104.3 The Fan in Denver hosting "Amazing Americans" which focuses on authentic stories of inspiration.

> Above video: Schemmel discusses iHeartMedia departure.

Schemmel has become well known in the cyclist community as he owns five Colorado records and has traversed the United States three times.



Also a lawyer, Schemmel currently works as an Associate Attorney at Dan Caplis Law, a personal injury firm in Denver.

Schemmel is also the author of two books: "Chosen to Live," about his experiences as a survivor of the 1989 crash of United Airlines Flight 232, and "The Extravagant Gift," a spiritual book about the gift of salvation.

We're excited to have the Coaches Show return this year at the G.O.A.T Sports bar and on @1310_KFKA!



📰 >> https://t.co/Ent0UdobaD#BearsStrong pic.twitter.com/jJBdgDLGyZ — UNC Athletics (@UNC_Bears) August 4, 2021

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Sports

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.