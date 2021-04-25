Kim Mulkey leaves Baylor, takes over as LSU coach

The school announced the move Sunday. Mulkey, who won three national championships at Baylor, is a native of Tickfaw, Louisiana.

BATON ROUGE, La. — BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Hall of Fame coach Kim Mulkey has left Baylor to return home and take over the LSU women’s basketball team.

She helped Baylor win the 2019 NCAA championship, and the Bears lost in the regional finals to UConn last month.

Mulkey replaces Nikki Fargas, who stepped down earlier this week.

In 21 years as the head coach at Baylor, Mulkey led the Lady Bears to four Final Fours, winning three national titles.