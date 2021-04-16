DU gymnast Brown collects three All-American honors at NCAA nationals

University of Denver senior Lynnzee Brown posted three scores of 9.9 or higher in the national championship semifinals.

FORT WORTH, Texas — Lynnzee Brown continues to leave her mark on the DU gymnastics program.

The University of Denver senior collected three All-American marks in the national championship semifinals on Friday afternoon, posting scores of 9.9 or higher in multiple events.

Brown began the meet with a 9.900 on bars to finish in a tie for fifth place. She followed that up with a 9.9125 on beam in the second rotation for the same mark (T-5th).

Her highest score was delivered during her floor routine, which she finished with a 9.9375 to tie for third in the semifinal.

Brown now owns a combined 17 All-American honors, seven of them coming in the postseason.

The field now awaits the results from the second semifinal to determine the final individual standings and podium finishes.

>>Video above: DU's Lynnzee Brown shines light on experience of black gymnasts

