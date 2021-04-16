DU gymnast Brown collects three All-American honors at NCAA nationals

FORT WORTH, Texas — Lynnzee Brown continues to leave her mark on the DU gymnastics program.
The University of Denver senior collected three All-American marks in the national championship semifinals on Friday afternoon, posting scores of 9.9 or higher in multiple events.
Brown began the meet with a 9.900 on bars to finish in a tie for fifth place. She followed that up with a 9.9125 on beam in the second rotation for the same mark (T-5th).
Her highest score was delivered during her floor routine, which she finished with a 9.9375 to tie for third in the semifinal.
Brown now owns a combined 17 All-American honors, seven of them coming in the postseason.
The field now awaits the results from the second semifinal to determine the final individual standings and podium finishes.
>>Video above: DU's Lynnzee Brown shines light on experience of black gymnasts
SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Sports
> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.
MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS
Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER
Download the 9NEWS APP
iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes
Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n
HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE
ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.
For both Apple TV and Fire TV, search for "9news" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.