FORT COLLINS, Colo. — Marybeth Sant is one of the fastest women in the country.

The Valor Christian graduate is lighting up the track at Colorado State. Sant, a sixth-year senior, holds the Rams' record in the 60-meter and 200-meter races.

Her time of 7.18 seconds in the 60 meters is 0.11 seconds behind this year's NCAA record (7.07).

“It’s crazy how much goes into that much of a second,” Sant said.

Second by second, this speedster is rewriting the CSU record book.

“Her strength-to-weight ratio is a big deal, and her power is probably some of the best I’ve ever seen in comparison to her body weight,” CSU assistant head Track and Field coach Ryan Bailey said.

After overcoming injury early in her college career, Sant has been focused on returning to the track.

“It’s been in my heart. I’ve done it since I was ten years old ... I’m not done,” said Sant.

Bailey added: “It’s hard when you’ve been beat up and you haven’t seen things go your way for so many years. It’s hard to find that passion and that love again for it, and she has been able to do that.”

Her focus is on winning the NCAA championships all the while eyeing a possible sprint towards the Olympics.

Bailey’s response: “We’ve just started such a fresh new chapter in the Marybeth story. I think there is a lot more chapters to come.”